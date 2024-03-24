Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Polaris by 526.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Polaris by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,673. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

