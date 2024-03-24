Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $119,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS ITA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,321 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.76.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

