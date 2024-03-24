GMX (GMX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18.21 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $45.35 or 0.00069617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $431.58 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.



About GMX

GMX’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,516,067 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

