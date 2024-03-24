GMX Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $434.25 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be purchased for $45.63 or 0.00069562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,516,760 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

