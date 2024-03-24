goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) vs. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Critical Review

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares goeasy and Discover Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get goeasy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets goeasy N/A N/A N/A Discover Financial Services 14.30% 22.24% 2.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares goeasy and Discover Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio goeasy N/A N/A N/A $1.24 95.46 Discover Financial Services $20.61 billion 1.53 $2.94 billion $11.25 11.18

Dividends

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than goeasy. Discover Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than goeasy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

goeasy pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Discover Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. goeasy pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Discover Financial Services pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for goeasy and Discover Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score goeasy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Discover Financial Services 0 11 7 0 2.39

goeasy currently has a consensus target price of $167.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.81%. Discover Financial Services has a consensus target price of $121.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.12%. Given goeasy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe goeasy is more favorable than Discover Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of goeasy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats goeasy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services. The companyleases household furniture, appliances, electronics, and unsecured lending products to retail consumers. The company was formerly known as easyhome Ltd. and changed its name to goeasy Ltd. in September 2015. goeasy Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE to access automated teller machines, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; and Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.