Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.6% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 505,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.