GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.25. 629,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,826. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

