GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 414 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $161.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.24. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.