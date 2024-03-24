GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 69 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MA traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.67. 2,277,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,909. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $346.31 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $449.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

