GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $3,781,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,508,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $7,981,000.

BATS MOAT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.55. 804,134 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

