GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $146,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. 580,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

