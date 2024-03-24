GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $809,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.57. 538,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,838. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.99. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

