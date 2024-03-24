GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $858,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 12,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

DE traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.86. 1,514,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.