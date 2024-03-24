GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $99,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $23.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,624.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,718. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,574.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3,304.68. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

