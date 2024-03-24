GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

SWKS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

