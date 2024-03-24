GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.64. 5,350,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,835. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $239.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.95.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

