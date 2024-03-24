GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.2% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 299,688 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,249. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.34 and a 12 month high of $184.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

