GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in AeroVironment were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after purchasing an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.91. The company had a trading volume of 162,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.17. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.24 and a 1 year high of $184.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

