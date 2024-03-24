GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 440 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,502,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,178,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $260.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

