GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $30,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $528.28. The company had a trading volume of 286,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,989. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.45 and its 200 day moving average is $468.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $364.88 and a one year high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.