GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $276.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,916. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.92. The firm has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.