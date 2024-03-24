GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $120,140,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.77. 3,703,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

