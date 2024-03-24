GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $223.99. 607,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,286. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $227.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

