GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 445 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,705. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.