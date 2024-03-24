GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 525 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

