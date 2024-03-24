GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 54,181 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
