GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 977 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.