GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.64. 3,178,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $168.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

