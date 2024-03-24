Greggs (LON:GRG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,450 ($43.92) target price on the stock.

Greggs Trading Down 1.6 %

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,812 ($35.80) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,737.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,565.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,023.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($37.10).

Greggs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 86 ($1.09) dividend. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is 4,460.43%.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

