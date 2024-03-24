GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

GrowGeneration stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 243,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

