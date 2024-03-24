GXChain Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $38.40 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001869 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000649 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

