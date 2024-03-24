HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,044,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Linde by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $468.24. 1,687,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.72. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $337.95 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

