HB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 284,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,389. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

