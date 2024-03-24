HB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.15. 595,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,889. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

