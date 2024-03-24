HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,097 shares of company stock worth $59,636,500. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $28.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,239.32. 101,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,358. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,879.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,686.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,044.61.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

