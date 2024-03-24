HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579,530 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

