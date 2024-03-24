HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IWO stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $265.08. 365,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,939. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.27 and a 200-day moving average of $238.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

