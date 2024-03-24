HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,503,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

