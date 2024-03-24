HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,434 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.36. 28,830,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.