HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,886 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,046,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,675,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

