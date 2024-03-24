HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,384 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.25. 2,230,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.85 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.71 and its 200-day moving average is $245.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

