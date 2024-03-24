HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,113 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,777,000 after acquiring an additional 76,606 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Global Payments by 148.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 293,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,724. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

