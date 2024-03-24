HC Wainwright Boosts ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target to $21.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORIC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $13.91 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.04.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

