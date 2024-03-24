HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. Citigroup started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.36.

AXSM opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.17. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

