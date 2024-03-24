HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TYRA. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $34,815.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,895.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,816 shares of company stock worth $298,165. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

