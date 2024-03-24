Head to Head Review: Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) & Its Competitors

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is one of 86 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enlight Renewable Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.09% 1.74% Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors -18.32% 6.51% 0.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million $70.92 million 31.00 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors $17.67 billion $537.36 million 9.31

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enlight Renewable Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. Enlight Renewable Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors 883 3972 3785 74 2.35

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy peers beat Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

