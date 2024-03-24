Head to Head Review: Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) vs. Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nurix Therapeutics has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Nurix Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 6.90% 12.57% 5.89% Nurix Therapeutics -186.98% -59.47% -41.59%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $29.81 billion 1.53 $2.35 billion $0.66 21.83 Nurix Therapeutics $76.99 million 8.52 -$143.95 million ($2.65) -5.06

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Nurix Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Nurix Therapeutics. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Nurix Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nurix Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 52.01%. Given Takeda Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Takeda Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Nurix Therapeutics.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Nurix Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Takecab/Vocinti, Alofisel, Dexilant, Pantoloc/Controloc, Adynovate/Adynovi, Feiba, Recombinate, Hemofil/Immunate/Immunine, Takhzyro, Livtencity, Elaprase, Replagal, Advate, Flexbumin, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Exkivity, Ninlaro, Velcade, Azilva-F, Lotriga, Iclusig, Leuplin/Enantone, Adcetris, vyvanse/elvanse, Trintellix, and Alunbrig brands. It has in-license agreement with BioMarin, Luxna Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Halozyme, and Kamada; collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Seagen Inc., Anima Biotech, Denali Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, Noile-Immune Biotech, Center for iPS Cell Research Application, Kyoto University (CiRA), and Charles River Laboratories; licensing agreement with Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, UCSD/Fortis Advisors, PeptiDream, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Xenetic Biosciences; collaboration and licensing agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Engitix, Genevant Sciences Corporation, Sosei Heptares, Zedira/Dr. Falk Pharma, Exelixis, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Heidelberg Pharma, HUTCHMED, Presage Biosciences, Codexis, Inc., Ensoma, Envozyne, KM Biologics, and Selecta BioScience, and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with ZEDIRA GmbH and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH. It has research collaboration and licensing agreement with Crescendo Biologics, Code Bio, Immusoft, Poseida Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences. The company was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It is also developing NX-0479/GS-6791, a IRAK4 degrader for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Seagen Inc. co-development and co-commercialization for multiple drug candidates. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

