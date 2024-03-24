Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $161.73. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

