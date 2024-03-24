Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJR opened at $107.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

