Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,244 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after acquiring an additional 95,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,638 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

STIP stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.